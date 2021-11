UPDATE, 1:30pm: All wireless issues appear to be resolved. Please reach out to the Help Desk with any questions or report any lingering issues.

This morning, some community members may have trouble while connecting to the wireless network in the Campus Center. We are working to identify and resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

Please contact the Help Desk with any questions: 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu