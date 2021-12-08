Requesting TriCollege Materials: Winter Break Edition

Please get your TriCo (Haverford and Swarthmore) book requests in before 12/17!

The final TriCollege Library book delivery of the year will occur on Friday, 12/17, as Swarthmore is closed after that date. If you need any materials from Haverford or Swarthmore, make sure to get your requests submitted in Tripod before that so they have time to retrieve and send over your items.

TriCollege van runs will resume on January 4th, and any TriCo requests submitted after December 17 will be filled then.

Please contact circulation@brynmawr.edu if you have any questions.