Resolved: Issues Connecting to Duo

Update – 11:40am 12/15: Service appears to be restored. Please continue reporting issues if you see them. Thank you!

________________________________________________

We’re experiencing a campus-wide issue with Duo where people are seeing a blank screen instead of a Duo prompt when signing into their Bryn Mawr accounts. This is likely a result of outages originating from Duo itself.

We are working with Duo to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. This outage will affect all Duo-protected Bryn Mawr College accounts, including email, Bionic, and Moodle. We will update this post as soon as we have more information.

Please reach out to the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440 if you have additional questions!