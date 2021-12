Telephone service will be intermittently unavailable starting at 6pm on 12/22 through 2am on 12/23. During this window, LITS will be completing updates to the network equipment supporting our telephone system. Service will be affected on the physical phones as well as on the MiCollab app.

Please reach out to the Help Desk at 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu during our open hours listed at https://www.brynmawr.edu/lits/hours if you have any questions. Thank you!