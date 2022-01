LITS is investigating an issue that is preventing print jobs from being released when people email “canon@brynmawr.edu”. Printing directly to Canons via an installed print queue is working normally for all College owned computers and personal PCs.

For help installing a print queue, community members can use this document or reach out to the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440. Please also contact the Help Desk with any questions or concerns.