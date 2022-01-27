Warning: New Phishing Attempt

Please be aware of a recent attempt to gather login, password, and other secure personal or College data from Bryn Mawr College community members.

Be on the lookout for messages with attached files and little other description beyond directing recipients to verify the invoices from “AP@brynmawr.edu”. This is a scam and ap@brynmawr.edu is not a valid email address.

Do not download the attachment or respond in any way. Delete the message and report it as Phishing in Outlook. If you clicked on the attachment or believe you’ve otherwise given your information to a phisher, immediately change your password and contact the Help Desk.

Email scams come in many forms. While we work to keep you informed, attacks are increasingly diverse and sophisticated. It’s not possible for us to warn you of every message before you see it. Be cautious and suspicious. If you ever have a question or suspicion, don’t hesitate to contact the Help Desk.

Learn how to recognize scams by completing the Information Security Education Program

More information on Email Spam & Phishing

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu, 610-526-7440, or lits.brynmawr.edu.