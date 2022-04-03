Keep Calm and Check Accessibility Week 8: PowerPoints

PowerPoint has the same accessibility checker at Microsoft Word. All of the same accessibility principles that you have learned throughout this challenge also apply to PowerPoints. However, in addition, there are a few extra things you must check for regarding accessibility in PowerPoints.

Slide Titles

Each slide must have a slide title that is unique from the other sides. This lets a screen reader user identify one slide from another. If you do not want to have a title on your slide for whatever reason, there are ways to work around this.

Make the title very small.

Make the title white (or whatever color your background is) to fade into the background color.

Cover the title with a picture.

Each slide title must be unique. So instead of using the same title on two pages, write something different, even if that means just adding a number at the end. For example:

Classroom Procedures

Classroom Procedures (2) or Classroom Procedures cont.

Avoid GIFs, Animations, and Special Effects

Sound effects, animation effects, auto playing, and other moving features like GIFs should be avoided. These can be distracting for people, especially people with certain learning disabilities and vision conditions, and can be triggering for people with neurological conditions, like vertigo, migraines, or a seizure disorder. Similarly, sound effects can make listening to a presentation difficult for people who are hard of hearing.

Check Reading Order

Your accessibility checker might prompt you to check reading order. This will ensure that a screen reader or text to speech program will read the elements of the slide out in the proper order. Follow these instructions to check reading order.

Decorate Wisely

When choosing a background or theme for your slides consider accessibility. Does the color contrast make text easy to read? Is there too much visual busyness with the elements? A plain background is best since textured, multicolor, or picture backgrounds can make text hard to read. Additionally, sometimes the flow charts and styles that PowerPoint suggests for slides are not fully accessible and do not pass the accessibility checker, so this is something to be mindful of when choosing these templates.

For this week’s clue, go to the Keep Calm and Check Accessibility Moodle page and complete the activity listed under Week 8.