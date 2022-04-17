Keep Calm and Check Accessibility Week 10: PDF Accessibility Step 2, Reading Order

Last week you learned how to run the Make Accessible wizard in Adobe to remediate an inaccessible PDF. This week we will be discussing the final part of the process in creating an accessible PDF: checking the Reading Order.

PDFs rely on tags to be accessible to screen readers. Tags indicate how a certain element of the PDF is programmed. For example, you must tag a header in a PDF as a header in order for screen readers to recognize it. Secondly, you must make sure that all the tags are in the proper order so that a screen reader or text to speech program can read out the elements in the right sequence.

To make sure the tags are correct and in the right order, follow the steps listed in this tech doc under the heading Manually Check for Logical Reading Order.

