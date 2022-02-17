Apply for a Digital Bryn Mawr Project Grant by March 15

LITS invites Bryn Mawr faculty, staff, and graduate students to apply for project grants to support digital teaching, learning, or research activities broadly construed. Digital Bryn Mawr Project Grants may be used to support professional development opportunities; curricular development; symposia or other events; and other teaching, learning, or research-focused projects, including digital scholarship projects.

These grants are intended to help advance engagement with digital technologies, regardless of an individual’s prior experience or expertise. We welcome proposals from absolute beginners, seasoned experts, and everyone in between! We support projects of different scales and at stages ranging from discovery/prototyping to implementation. Please see information on current and past projects for ideas.

If you’re not sure if a Digital Bryn Mawr grant is appropriate for your project or how to get started, we encourage you to reach out to us and sign up for a consultation or info session.

Requests to support professional development opportunities or co-sponsorship of events can be submitted and will be reviewed on a rolling basis. We will review proposals for other types of projects twice a year, with deadlines for submission on March 15 and Oct. 15.

To learn more, visit our Digital Bryn Mawr Project Grants page.

Please contact the Help Desk if you have any questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.