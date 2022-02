Some community members have reported having trouble while making and receiving calls to their College phones. While all calls appear to be going through, some people report experiencing clicking noises or choppy or garbled phone connections. LITS is actively working with our telephone vendors on the issue, but there is currently no ETA for a fix. Thank you for your patience while we work through this issue.

Please reach out to the Help Desk with any questions: help@brynmawr.edu, 610-526-7440.