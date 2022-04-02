RESOLVED: Community Members Unable to Login to Some Bryn Mawr Services

Update, 9:40pm: Community members should now be able to log in to all services. Thank you for your patience while we resolved the issue.

If you are still having trouble, or if you have any questions, please reach out to the Help Desk.

Starting this evening (April 2), community members are unable to log in to some Bryn Mawr services, including EZBorrow, eMarket, Parchment, Domain of One’s Own, and Trilandora. LITS is working to diagnose and resolve these issues as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience this causes.

Please contact the Help Des with any questions or concerns: help@brynmawr.edu, 610-526-7440.