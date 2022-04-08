VPN Outage TONIGHT (4/8) from 10pm – midnight

In order to address an underlying server issue, LITS will be doing emergency maintenance on our VPN this evening (April 8th) from 10pm – midnight. During this time, community members will be unable to access their home directories and network file shares from off-campus. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes.

Once the maintenance is complete, community members will be prompted to upgrade their clients before using the Pulse Secure client. For assistance with this, or if you have any additional questions or concerns, please contact the Help Desk at 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.

Thank you in advance for your patience while we perform this important upgrade.