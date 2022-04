Help LITS improve our Windows 11 image before it is rolled out for all new College devices! The more folks we have test, the more confident we can be that all will function as expected when we start making the transition. Volunteer by emailing help@brynmawr.edu with the subject line “Windows 11 Testing Volunteer” and please include any questions you may have!

If you’d like to try it out beforehand…Minerva Lab, Athena Lab, and Lusty Cup on the A floor of Canaday Library are now using Windows 11!