RESOLVED: Guild Hall Telephone Service Unavailable

Update, 12:50pm: The equipment has been replaced and all phones should be working normally. Please report any lingering issues to the Help Desk.

Thank you again for your patience while we made these repairs.

Telephone service to all locations in Guild Hall is currently unavailable due to equipment failure. LITS is currently working to assess the issue and find a replacement for the equipment. We do not have an ETA as to when service will be restored. We’re sorry for any inconvenience and thank you in advance for your patience.

Please contact the Help Desk with any questions or concerns: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.