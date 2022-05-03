Warning: New Phishing Attempt

Please be aware of a recent attempt to gather login, password, and other secure personal or College data from Bryn Mawr College community members.

Be on the lookout for messages titled with something like “Document shared with you: “Evaluation.Docx” linking to Google Docs files. The phisher indicates in the email that the files are shared by “Kimberly Wright Cassidy” but that is untrue. The sender appears to be stephanie.dutcher@leecountyschools.us and LITS is working quickly to block the address.

Do not click on the Google Docs link or respond in any way. Delete the message and report it as Phishing in Outlook. If you clicked on the link or believe you’ve otherwise given your information to a phisher, immediately change your password and contact the Help Desk.

Email scams come in many forms. While we work to keep you informed, attacks are becoming increasingly diverse and sophisticated. It’s not possible for us to warn you of every message before you see it. Be cautious and suspicious. If you ever have a question or suspicion, don’t hesitate to contact the Help Desk!

