POSTPONED: Phone and Voicemail Outage

Updated 5/19/22 at 9:15am:

This upgrade has been postponed. There will be no phone and voicemail outage on June 4. We will provide an updated schedule as soon as it’s available.

—

The Bryn Mawr College telephone system will be unavailable on Saturday, June 4th from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

During this time, community members and offices will not be able to make or receive phone calls on campus phones. Voicemail will be unavailable during this time as well.

LITS will be working with our phone system vendor to perform a major upgrade during this time.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.