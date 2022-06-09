Changes to BIONIC 6/25/22

On Saturday, June 25th, BIONIC/PeopleSoft will be updated with a new user interface. The new interface features college-specific branding for Bryn Mawr and Haverford and a new navigation bar at the top of the screen. This post highlights these major changes.

Multiple Role Views

Many community members have multiple roles at the College (Alumni, Faculty, Employee, Student, etc.)

Click Bryn Mawr at the top of the screen to select a role that aligns with the tasks you want to perform.

Enhanced Navigation

Administrative users of BIONIC will see enhanced navigation alongside the existing navigation they’re accustomed to. There will also be a new global search function which allows you to find pages easily.

Mobile-Friendly Interface

Many of the resources that community members typically access will be much more functional and easier to use on phones and tablets.

Questions?

Contact the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.