Reminder: Changes to BIONIC 6/25/22

On Saturday, June 25th, BIONIC/PeopleSoft will be updated with a new user interface. The new interface features college-specific branding for Bryn Mawr and Haverford and a new navigation bar at the top of the screen. This post highlights these major changes.

User Interface Guide

New Interface Highlights

Mobile-Friendly: many of the resources that community members typically access will be much more functional and easier to use on phones and tablets.

Homepage navigator: allows users to toggle between multiple role views.

Enhanced navigation: provides easier access to additional functions available to administrative users.

Questions?

Contact the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.