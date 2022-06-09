Panopto: Scheduled Downtime

Posted June 9th, 2022 at 2:12 pm.

On Saturday, June 25th 2022, the Panopto Cloud will be updated with the latest features and improvements. These updates will require downtime. We expect up to 3 hours of downtime, with a target start time of 9:00pm EDT.During the downtime, you will not be able to access videos on your Panopto site and any attempts to upload from recording clients will result in a “Server unable to connect” message.For any questions, please contact Panopto Support online at support.panopto.com or email support@panopto.com.

Filed under: Announcements,System Status by Maria Ocando Finol

