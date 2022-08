TechDocs is packing its bags and moving to Ask Athena! Starting August 15th all your favorite tech docs, now new and improved, can be found at Ask Athena.

Stay tuned on the LITS blog for a sneak peek of Ask Athena and let us know what you think — it’ll be a hoot!

Have questions? Please reach us at help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.