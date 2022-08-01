Reminder: Changes to BIONIC

On Saturday, June 25th, BIONIC/PeopleSoft was updated with a new user interface. The new interface features college-specific branding for Bryn Mawr and Haverford and a new navigation bar at the top of the screen. This post highlights these major changes.
User Interface Guide
New Interface Highlights
- Mobile-Friendly: many of the resources that community members typically access will be much more functional and easier to use on phones and tablets.
- Homepage navigator: allows users to toggle between multiple role views.
- Enhanced navigation: provides easier access to additional functions available to administrative users.
Questions?
Contact the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.