The wireless (eduroam) security certificate will be replaced on Tuesday (8/9). There will be minimal disruption to your connection to the wireless network. Once the replacement is complete, you will be prompted by your computer to accept the new certificate the next time you attempt to connect to eduroam.

Please reach out to the Help Desk at 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu with any question or issues connecting to eduroam!