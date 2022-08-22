Intermittent BIONIC Slowness

Students, faculty, and staff using BIONIC today may experience slowness. This is a known issue and LITS staff are working to resolve it as quickly as possible.

This lag is caused by a high volume of students registering for classes combined with the added load of an additional one-time form students must complete before they can begin the registration process. The effect on all BIONIC users is slow performance and error messages.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynamwr.edu or 610-526-7440.