Telephone Services Provider Change: No service disruptions expected

On September 1st, Bryn Mawr College will be switching to a new telephone services provider.

Our new service provider, Telesystems, will begin their work at 8:00am Thursday, September 1st. Telesystems has indicated telephone service to the College will continue uninterrupted as they complete this transition.

This change is required as Verizon notified our current telephone services provider, Windstream, that Verizon will be physically disconnecting our current telephone network on this date. This change only affects calls made to and from phone numbers that are off-campus . It does not affect phone calls that are made to and from on-campus phone numbers.