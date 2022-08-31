Fax Service: Potential for intermittent issues

Beginning September 1, the College’s telephone service carrier will change. While this will not disrupt phone service, fax service may have intermittent issues going forward.

If you experience problems sending or receiving faxes, please report them to the Help Desk. A little later this fall, staff and faculty will have the opportunity to provide LITS with input about their current faxing needs. Please stay tuned for additional communications and a questionnaire.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.