Telephone Service Provider Change: Intermittent Disruptions to Off-Campus Calling

We have learned from our vendor that the necessary change to our service provider could include some disruptions to calls being made to and from off-campus phone numbers. Calls made between on-campus phone numbers will not be affected.

As such, we will begin our work at 7:30am on Thursday, 9/1 in the hope of limiting disruptions as much as possible. We are very sorry for any inconvenience this causes.

If you find that you are unable to make a call to an off-campus phone number, you could try connecting with the person via Microsoft Teams or Zoom. If you need help setting up a meeting, please get in touch with the Help Desk: help@brynmawr.edu or 610.526.7440.