Starting September 27, Zoom will turn on the Waiting Room for any meeting that does have it enabled or require a Passcode. Both are common security settings that help a host control who enters a Zoom meeting and help prevent “Zoombombing.”

This change will only affect you if you host Zoom meetings and have turned off the Waiting Room. If you don’t want Zoom to add the Waiting Room to you meetings, be sure you are requiring a Passcode for them instead. See Zoom’s FAQ for more information.