Accessing College Software

We’re pleased to announce that remote access to College software is up and running!

To access LabStats, the software that provides remote access to one of our physical computers on campus, please follow the instructions here.

To access our cloud based solution, Apporto, go to https://brynmawr.apporto.com/ and login with your College credentials. More information is here.

Not sure which to use? Try LabStats first. Use Apporto if your device doesn’t support RDP (i.e. smartphones, tablets, etc.) or if no computers are available via LabStats. Most College software is available via both solutions. See https://techdocs.blogs.brynmawr.edu/6702 for complete lists.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynawr.edu or 610-526-7440.