Complete the Information Security Education Program by 11/1

The Bryn Mawr College Information Security Education Program launches today! College community members are responsible for completing the program by November 1, 2020.

To begin, go to https://learn.ue.org/Login2.aspx and enter the temporary password you received in your launch email.

The first time you log in, you will be prompted to reset your password. You can also use the “forgot password” link on the EduRisk Learning Portal login page to re-set your password at any time.

If you have any issues with sign-in or accessing the courses, visit the Support Portal at portalhelp.ue.org or click any Support Portal link on the site.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.