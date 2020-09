Update: The issue appears to be Microsoft-wide and they are investigating and working to resolve it.

This evening, community members have started experiencing issues accessing their email via webmail.brynmawr.edu. We are actively looking in to the issue and trying to identify a cause. Updates will be posted here as they are available.

Email clients and mobile apps appear to be working normally.

If you have any questions, please reach out to the Help Desk: 610-526-7440, help@brynmawr.edu.