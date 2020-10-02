RESOLVED: Trouble Accessing Moodle

Update: Moodle is now back up and running. If you’re still having trouble, please reach out to the Help Desk.

Please note that from 9pm – 10pm tonight (Friday, October 2nd), Haverford will be performing necessary maintenance on their Moodle site, moodle.haverford.edu. This should not affect access to Bryn Mawr Moodle courses.

Starting this afternoon, community members began experiencing issues reaching moodle.brynmawr.edu and logging in to the site. LITS staff members are actively looking into the issue and working to resolve it. We’ll update as soon as we know more.

Please contact the Help Desk with any questions, 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.