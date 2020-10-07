Zoom has recently added an option for language interpretation to Meetings and Webinars. Hosts can now designate participants as interpreters, who will provide translation through additional audio channels. If interpreters are added to a meeting or webinar, participants can then choose which audio channel they wish to hear. (Please note that Zoom does not provide translators, only the functionality that a translators need to provide audio in the alternative languages.)
New Zoom Feature: Ability to Add Language Interpreters
Posted October 7th, 2020 at 11:00 am.