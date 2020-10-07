Assignment conversion to PDF in Moodle disabled at 9pm on Oct 7

LITS has been trying to diagnosis and fix the problem causing Moodle to crash intermittently. Our research and testing has identified the PDF converter, which converts Assignments submitted in file formats other than PDF (e.g. Word docs, JPGs, etc.) to PDF so that they can be annotated within Moodle, as a likely contributor.
We disabled this feature as an emergency measure at 9 pm on Wednesday. We will need to leave it off for several days to determine the effects and may need to disable it permanently if we confirm that it was contributing to Moodle’s instability.
While Assignment conversion to PDF is disabled:
- Instructors will need to download assignments submitted in file formats other than PDF to annotate them and re-upload the annotated file to Moodle to return them to students.
- As an alternative, instructors can set up future assignments so that students are required to submit files in PDF format.
- Students can save, export or print as PDF from almost any application.
- For handwritten work, students can use free smart phone scanning apps to combine photos into a multi-page PDF document. On campus students can also scan documents to PDFs using the Canon multifunction copier/printers in the libraries.
If you have any questions, please contact the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.