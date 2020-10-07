Assignment conversion to PDF in Moodle disabled at 9pm on Oct 7

LITS has been trying to diagnosis and fix the problem causing Moodle to crash intermittently. Our research and testing has identified the PDF converter, which converts Assignments submitted in file formats other than PDF (e.g. Word docs, JPGs, etc.) to PDF so that they can be annotated within Moodle, as a likely contributor.

We disabled this feature as an emergency measure at 9 pm on Wednesday. We will need to leave it off for several days to determine the effects and may need to disable it permanently if we confirm that it was contributing to Moodle’s instability.

While Assignment conversion to PDF is disabled:

If you have any questions, please contact the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.