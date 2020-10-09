ASR Captions Now Enabled by Default for Panopto Recordings

Prior to Oct 9, automatic speech recognition captioning was available for Panopto videos, but video creators had to manually request it on a video-by-video basis. From now on, ASR captions will be automatically added to all uncaptioned videos created in or uploaded to Panopto.

Creators can remove ASR captions from a video by clicking Settings > Captions and choosing Delete Captions or edit captions in the video editor. See Panopto’s documentation on ASR Captions.

Viewers can hide closed captions on any video by clicking the CC button at the bottom of the viewing window.

Please note that unedited ASR captions may fall short of the 99% accuracy required for ADA compliance. See Captioning for more information.

