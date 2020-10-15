Reminder: Complete the Information Security Education Program by 11/1

The Bryn Mawr College Information Security Education Program launched on October 1. College community members are responsible for completing the program by November 1, 2020.

To begin, go to https://learn.ue.org/Login2.aspx and enter the temporary password you received in your launch email.

The first time you log in, you will be prompted to reset your password. You can also use the “forgot password” link on the EduRisk Learning Portal login page to re-set your password at any time.

Several short courses are included in the program. Community members are responsible for completing each course beginning with Data Security: . The full program takes about an hour to complete, but your progress is automatically saved so you’re welcome to start and stop as much as you wish throughout October. Please just make sure to complete each course by the end of the month.

If you have any issues with sign-in or accessing the courses, visit the Support Portal at portalhelp.ue.org or click any Support Portal link on the site.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.