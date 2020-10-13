Updated: Problems connecting to VPN

Updated 10/13 10:30am:

Rebooting the VPN did not resolve the issue. Some connection attempts are eventually successful, but only after significant delay. LITS staff are continuing to investigate the issue, and we will post updates here as more information is available.

Community members are currently having problems connecting to the College’s VPN. As a first attempt to resolve the issue, LITS will be rebooting the VPN at 9:30 a.m. today (Tuesday 10/13). This outage will be momentary, but may disconnect those who are already connected.

We will share progress on resolution shortly.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.