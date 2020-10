Some Bryn Mawr community members may have started to see “Daily Briefing” emails appear in their inboxes. This is a new feature that Microsoft has been rolling out to customers in phases, starting with Enterprise O365 customers like us.

What Can You Do with the Briefing Email ? For more information, including a link you can use to opt out of the Daily Briefing, please see Microsoft’s guide,

Please contact the Help Desk with any questions, 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.