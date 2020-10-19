RESOLVED: Trouble Calling Campus Phone from Off-Campus Numbers

Updates, 10/20 at 8am: As of this morning, community members should once again be able to make and receive off-campus calls. We are still waiting for information from our vendor about what went wrong yesterday.

Thank you for your patience while our vendor worked to resolve this issue. Please report any lingering issues to the Help Desk.

Update 10/19 3pm: Our phone service provider has reported a large scale issue that is affecting our campus phone service. They are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

This afternoon, community members are reporting issues calling College extensions from off-campus numbers and using College phones to call off-campus numbers. In some cases, callers report getting a busy signal or error message.

Due to the nature of this issue, community members are also unable to use their Campus desk phones as the second factor for Duo authentication.

Internal, on-campus calling is working normally.

We are actively investigating the issue with our phone service provider and phone system vendor. We’ll post updates as they become available.

Please contact the Help Desk with any questions or for help setting up an additional Duo factor: 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.