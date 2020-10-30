Update on Library Hours

As many of our student employees are participating in student-led protests and strikes surrounding the response to the killing of Walter Wallace Jr., the libraries will have more limited hours than usual over the next few days. We know that both Canaday and Carpenter will close today at 5pm (Friday) and that Carpenter will be closed tomorrow (Saturday). We expect Canaday to open as scheduled Saturday and will provide updates via the LITS Hours page as we have more information.

Please contact Circulation at circulation@brynmawr.edu or the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu with any questions, and someone will get back to you as soon as possible.