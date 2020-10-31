Update on Library Hours 10/31

As many of our student employees are participating in student-led protests and strikes surrounding the response to the killing of Walter Wallace Jr., the libraries will have more limited hours.

Today, October 31, Canaday Library will be open from 9am – 1pm. Carpenter Library will be closed.

We will provide updates via the LITS Hours page as we have more information.

Please contact Circulation at circulation@brynmawr.edu or the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu with any questions, and someone will get back to you as soon as possible.