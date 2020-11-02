Update on Library Hours 11/2

As many of our student employees are continuing to participate in student-led protests and strikes surrounding the response to the killing of Walter Wallace Jr., the libraries will have more limited hours.

Today, November 2, Canaday Library will be open from 8am – 6pm. Carpenter Library will be open from 8am – 5pm.

All libraries will be closed for the Election Day holiday on Tuesday, November 3.

We will provide updates via the LITS Hours page as we have more information.

Please contact Circulation at circulation@brynmawr.edu or the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu with any questions, and someone will get back to you as soon as possible.