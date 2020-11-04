Library Hours Update

As many of our student employees are continuing to participate in student-led protests and strikes, the libraries will have more limited hours.

Canaday and Carpenter Library will be open 10am – 2pm on Thursday 11/5 and Friday 11/6, and will be closed all weekend.

We will provide updates via the LITS Hours page as we have more information.

Please contact Circulation at circulation@brynmawr.edu or the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu with any questions, and someone will get back to you as soon as possible.