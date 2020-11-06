Spring 2021 Course Shells Now Available in Moodle

Spring 2021 Course Shells are now available in Moodle. As we did for fall courses, we have made them guest accessible to facilitate sharing information with students who are not yet registered, and we will disable guest access once registration closes.

Instructors can always hide specific course sections, resources, and/or activities from both guests and enrolled students during this period.

As a reminder, courses from semesters prior to Fall 2020 are at moodlearchive.brynmawr.edu. LITS will copy old course materials into spring shells on request or instructors can do it themselves.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.