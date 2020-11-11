Sophos Incompatible with macOS Big Sur, Upgrade Blocked on College-owned Macs

The current version of Sophos Endpoint Protection is not compatible with the upcoming release of Apple macOS Big Sur. Upgrading to macOS Big Sur will result in endpoint protection being disabled; LITS will be blocking this upgrade on College-owned Macs to prevent this from happening.

LITS also recommends that community members do not upgrade any personally-owned macOS clients running Sophos Endpoint Protection to macOS Big Sur at this time.

More information from Sophos

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.