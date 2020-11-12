Library hours (and related services) during semester transitions & break

Sent to service-updates listserv:

Dear BMC Community Members,

I’m writing to provide initial information about hours and services that are planned for Thanksgiving week through the first couple weeks of the Spring 2021 semester. We’ll send a more precise plan next week, and we will provide any updates as needed during this period.

November 21-November 29 (Thanksgiving Week)

All libraries closed

Remote Help Desk and remote research assistance available Monday-Wednesday

November 30-December 18]

Canaday open M-F 10 am-2 pm (longer hours, and weekend hours, if students are working) TriCo borrowing, Interlibrary Loan, and EZBorrow available Study spaces available by appointment Children’s Book exhibition open Special Collections available by appointment Remote Help Desk and remote research assistance available

Carpenter closed (request Carpenter materials for pickup in Canaday)

Collier closed (request Collier materials for pickup in Canaday)

December 19-December 23

All libraries closed

Remote Help Desk and remote research assistance available

December 24-January 3 (College closed for winter break)

January 4-January 28

Canaday open Hours to be determined TriCo borrowing, Interlibrary Loan, and EZBorrow available Special Collections available by appointment Remote Help Desk and remote research assistance available

Carpenter closed (request Carpenter materials for pickup in Canaday

Collier closed (request Collier materials for pickup in Canaday)



January 29-February 12 (student quarantine period)

Canaday open Hours to be determined Book and laptop pickup only (no study spaces available) Printing available TriCo borrowing, Interlibrary Loan, and EZBorrow available Remote Help Desk and remote research assistance available

Carpenter closed (request Carpenter materials for pickup in Canaday)

Collier closed (request Collier materials for pickup in Canaday)

February 13

Canaday open

Carpenter reopens; Collier remains closed

After Thanksgiving, we are aiming ideally to have the library open a greater number of hours Monday-Friday, as well as a set of hours on Saturday and Sunday, if student employees are available as we hope. We do not have sufficient student employees to keep both Canaday and Carpenter open before February, so we’re consolidating services at Canaday and will be paging materials from Carpenter and Collier for pick-up during open hours. Canaday has a relatively large number of reservable computers and printers, including color printers; ILL and EZBorrow always go through Canaday for check-out; and the Children’s Book exhibition will continue to be open while Canaday is open.

Please let us know via library@brynmawr.edu or help@brynmawr.edu if you have any questions or concerns, and check the LITS FAQ page for more detailed information about LITS services.

All best,

Gina