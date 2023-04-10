New Zoom Join Meeting Experience

Zoom has streamlined the process for joining a meeting, so that participants wait for the host to start, preview their video, and enter the waiting room (if relevant) in a single window.

Currently, hosts can opt in to this feature for their meetings by:

Signing in to the Zoom web portal. Clicking Settings in the left side menu. Clicking the Meetings tab. Under Security, sliding the New waiting room and join before host experience switch to the on (right) position.

During the opt-in period, participants who join using a Zoom desktop or mobile app version 5.12 or higher will see the new join meeting experience if the host has enabled it OR the old experience if the host has not. Participants using older apps will always see the old experience.

On April 22, this feature will become standard for all Zoom accounts. Participants using Zoom apps older than version 5.12 will be forced to update before joining meetings.

Please contact the Help Desk with any questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.