Warning: New Phishing Message

Another new phishing message is making the rounds this week. Be on the lookout for messages that have the subject “Bryn Mawr College Newsletter !!!” and that ask community members to view an attachment regarding a new schedule. This message and others like it are a scam.

Do not click links, download any attachments, or respond in any way. Delete the message or report it as Phishing in Outlook. If you believe you’ve given your information to a phisher, immediately change your password and contact the Help Desk.

Email scams come in many forms. While we work to keep you informed, attacks are increasingly diverse and sophisticated. It’s not possible for us to warn you of every message before you see it. Be cautious and suspicious. If you ever have a question or suspicion, don’t hesitate to contact the Help Desk.

Learn how to recognize scams by completing the Information Security Education Program

More information on Email Spam & Phishing

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.