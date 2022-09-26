Information Security Education Program Starts 10/1

Happy spooky season, Bryn Mawr! To ensure that this season is filled with all treats and no tricks, please make sure to complete your InfoSec Education program between Saturday, 10/1, and Tuesday, 11/1. Here are some items to keep in mind as you gear up for the program:
- The site for the InfoSec Education Program does not use your Bryn Mawr credentials
- Emails with login information will be sent out between Friday, 9/30, and Monday, 10/3
- The credentials will also be posted on this page on Monday, 10/3
- Everyone, except for the undergraduate students, is required to complete the program
- If you were hired this year (2022) and have already completed the program, please email help@brynmawr.edu to be exempt from completing it again
- The program should take 90-120 minutes to complete and can be saved and completed in multiple sessions
For more information about our program, please see https://www.brynmawr.edu/inside/offices-services/library-information-technology-services/projects-partnerships/information-security-program/information-security-education
For additional questions, please reach out to the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440