Information Security Education Program Starts 10/1

Happy spooky season, Bryn Mawr! To ensure that this season is filled with all treats and no tricks, please make sure to complete your InfoSec Education program between Saturday, 10/1, and Tuesday, 11/1. Here are some items to keep in mind as you gear up for the program:

The site for the InfoSec Education Program does not use your Bryn Mawr credentials Emails with login information will be sent out between Friday, 9/30, and Monday, 10/3 The credentials will also be posted on this page on Monday, 10/3

use your Bryn Mawr credentials

Everyone, except for the undergraduate students, is required to complete the program If you were hired this year (2022) and have already completed the program, please email help@brynmawr.edu to be exempt from completing it again



The program should take 90-120 minutes to complete and can be saved and completed in multiple sessions

For more information about our program, please see https://www.brynmawr.edu/inside/offices-services/library-information-technology-services/projects-partnerships/information-security-program/information-security-education

For additional questions, please reach out to the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440