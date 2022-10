LITS recently updated the Blogs at Bryn Mawr College home page. Community members will notice changes to the branding, look, and feel of the site. Functionality remains the same and Bryn Mawr, Haverford, and Swarthmore blogs users can continue to access their blogs and/or create new blogs just as before.

If you have any questions about this change or about the new look and feel of the site, please contact the Help Desk at 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.