Adobe: No Change in Service

On Monday, December 19 Bryn Mawr College employees will receive two emails from Adobe with the following subject lines:

Get started with All Apps – Pro Edition – EDU You no longer have access to All Apps

These emails are auto-generated as a result of some work Adobe will be doing behind the scenes. No action is required and you can continue using Adobe services as normal.

Thank you for your patience! We’re sorry for any confusion these messages may cause.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.